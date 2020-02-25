Two Bakersfield restaurants closed due to health code violation

BAKERSFIELD, Caif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield restaurants closed down Monday, because of health code violations.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department gives the Village Grill in Downtown Bakersfield, a score of just 58 percent.

Inspectors say the restaurant stayed open, even though there was an active vermin infestation.

They say the Village Grill will have to hire an exterminator to get rid of cockroaches before it can open again.

Village Grill Courtesy: Kern County Health Department

India Bistro on Ming Avenue also closed yesterday.

Inspectors pointed to a bacteria issue. They say the restaurant stayed open even when sewage overflowed into the facility.

The restaurant also did not have an environmental health permit posted.