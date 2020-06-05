Two Bakersfield residents arrested in Fresno store theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield residents were arrested in Selma on Monday for stealing items from a shoe store in Fresno.

The department said they received reports of suspicious people who arrived at a local hotel with a U-Haul truck. Detectives followed two suspects to the WSS Shoe Store, located at 1935 W. Clinton Ave.

The department said the suspects went inside the business and ran out a few minutes later carrying several boxes of merchandise.

FPD said they then fled the area and eventually headed south on Highway 99. Detectives followed them to Selma, where the suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Nathaniel Rios 32-year-old Ryan Shaw, both of Bakersfield.

The department said Rios was found to be on probation for theft- related offenses and to have a misdemeanor warrant out in Kern County. Shaw was found to have a felony theft warrant also out of the county.

During the subsequent investigation, FPD said detectives recovered the stolen merchandise taken from WSS. They also determined the U-Haul box truck was a stolen vehicle from a U-Haul store in Bakersfield. Several items were also located in the front cab of the U-Haul truck that could be used to commit burglaries/looting such as hammers and pry bars.

The department said the suspects were suspected to be Antifa members but it has not been confirmed that they are associated with the movement.