Two arrested in string of southwest Bakersfield burglaries

Two men have been arrested in connection with several burglaries on Wednesday morning.

The department said it received eight burglary alarm calls between 1:42 a.m. and 3:11 a.m. at several businesses in the southwest area.

Here’s a list of the locations: Just Wing It, 4837 Panama Lane; Sonic, 3220 Taft Highway; Wing Stop, 5620 Stockdale Highway; Too Fat Sandwiches, 5011 Stockdale Hwy.; Chipotle, 4850 Coffee Road #A, Wing Stop, 4850 Coffee Road #B, Subway, 3603 Coffee Road #300; Fuegos, 3603 Coffee Road #600.

When officers arrived at the Subway location, the department said two people were seen fleeing the area but were caught by the officers after a brief pursuit.

They were identified as Shawn Ducreay, 23, and 20-year-old Hardy Moore. Besides being arrested for the eight burglaries, BPD said Ducreay was also linked to an additional burglary

Moore and Ducreay were arrested on suspicion of eight counts of burglary and conspiracy. Ducreay was arrested on an extra count of burglary, as police said he was linked to a burglary that occurred on Sept. 2 at the Teriyaki Bowl, 6300 White Lane #K.