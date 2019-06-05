Two arrested in burglary of southwest Bakersfield apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were caught in the act of burglarizing a southwest Bakersfield apartment Tuesday morning, police said.

Jasmine Lopez, 22, and Anthony Thomas, 25, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and two counts of possession of stolen property, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 7:57 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress in the 5000 block of Callado Lane. Officers detained Lopez and Thomas upon arrival, police said, and confirmed they had forced entry to an apartment and were burglarizing it.

A search of their vehicle revealed they had items stolen in two other burglaries, police said.