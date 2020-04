RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) – The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested a man and a woman for breaking in to a pizza shop in Ridgecrest early Tuesday morning.

At around 3 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at John’s Pizza in the 300 block of W. Ridgecrest Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers caught Tracy Lopez and Ralf Schumacher in that location, that is according to police. Both were arrested and booked at the Kern County Jail in Bakersfield.