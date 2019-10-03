Two arrested for endangering child while on drugs

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of endangering a child while under the influence of narcotics.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 400 block of Wilson Ave. after getting a report of a 4-year-old girl left outside unsupervised. The deputies found the girl, who led them to a nearby residence.

When the deputies got there, they found a man asleep in bed and found that he was under the influence of drugs, the department said.

During a search of the residence, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, heroine and paraphernalia indicating drug sales. KCSO said the drugs were in easy reach of the child.

The man, 29-year-old Michael Hering, was arrested as well as the girl’s mother, 27-year-old Brandi Shannon, who arrived at the residence after deputies had arrived.

KCSO said they were both booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment and several narcotics-related offenses. The girl was taken into custody and Child Protective Services was notified, the department said.