Two arrested after weapons, drugs found during probation search

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a juvenile were arrested on Friday after weapons and drugs were found during a probation search.

The Kern County Probation Department said officers conducted a residence search in the 10000 block of Tatum Street in Lamont. During the search, officers found two large-caliber rifles, a short-barrel shotgun and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen.

KCPD said officers also found 323 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition, 664 grams of marijuana and $1,722 in U.S. currency.

Maximiliano Pineda and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested on suspicion of numerous firearms and narcotics-related offenses.