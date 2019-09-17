Two arrested after found with 2,000 pounds of metal believed to be stolen

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies found around 2,000 pounds of metal, most of which is believed to be stolen, during a traffic stop in Taft last week.

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested Friday after they were found with 2,000 pounds of copper wire and other metals, most of it stolen.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the Rural Crime Investigation Unit and the Taft substation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Highway 166 and Short Road. The vehicle was occupied by 53-year-old Daniel Bravo Avendano and 68-year-old Francisco Gomez of Los Angeles.

Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and found the stolen material. The department said Avendano and Gomez were operating an illegal mobile recycling business in the Taft, Maricopa, and Cuyama areas.

Avendano and Gomez were placed under arrest on suspicion of receiving stolen metals. Gomez was also arrested on a felony warrant.

