Two arrested after drugs, guns found during home search

The Kern County Probation Department recovered meth and several weapons during a residence search on Tuesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two parolees were arrested on Tuesday after drugs and several weapons were found during a residence search.

The Kern County Probation Department said officers conducted a probation check on a residence in the 1700 block of Cheatham Ave. During the search, officers found methamphetamine, three rifles, a revolver and a handgun, as well as ammunition.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Ernesto Guereca for violating parole as well as several firearm and ammunition-related offenses. Harvey Mulay, 27, was arrested on suspicion of firearm and drug-related offenses.