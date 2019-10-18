Two arrested after crashing vehicle into fence, leading deputies on foot pursuit

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized marijuana, an imitation handgun and currency during a vehicle search in Wasco on Wednesday.

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after leading deputies on a foot pursuit following a vehicle collision.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 8:45 a.m., deputies from the Wasco substation saw a vehicle driving recklessly near Broadway Avenue and 5th Street. The deputies eventually lost sight of the vehicle but later found it abandoned following a collision with a residential fence in the 1300 block of 5th Street.

The department said the deputies saw two people fleeing the scene and were able to detain them after a brief pursuit. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Daniel Malanche while the other was determined to be a 16-year-old boy.

KCSO said it was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Bakersfield. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found marijuana and evidence of marijuana sales.

Malanche was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of grand theft auto, possessing a stolen vehicle, gang participation, possessing drugs for sale, possessing an imitation firearm and resisting a peace officer.

The boy was booked into Juvenile Hall for his involvement, the department said.