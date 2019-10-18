Two arrested after crashing vehicle into fence, leading deputies on foot pursuit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized marijuana, an imitation handgun and currency during a vehicle search in Wasco on Wednesday.

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after leading deputies on a foot pursuit following a vehicle collision.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 8:45 a.m., deputies from the Wasco substation saw a vehicle driving recklessly near Broadway Avenue and 5th Street. The deputies eventually lost sight of the vehicle but later found it abandoned following a collision with a residential fence in the 1300 block of 5th Street.

The department said the deputies saw two people fleeing the scene and were able to detain them after a brief pursuit. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Daniel Malanche while the other was determined to be a 16-year-old boy. 

KCSO said it was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Bakersfield. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found marijuana and evidence of marijuana sales. 

Malanche was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of grand theft auto, possessing a stolen vehicle, gang participation, possessing drugs for sale, possessing an imitation firearm and resisting a peace officer. 

The boy was booked into Juvenile Hall for his involvement, the department said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News