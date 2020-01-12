Two arrested after a vehicle pursuit near Fort Tejon

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were captured after a brief vehicle pursuit near the Grapevine Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Wheeler Ridge Road and Santa Elena Drive just after 8 a.m.

According to Sergeant Karr from the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to reckless driving.

The vehicle stopped briefly on the center median island and a male passenger jumped out of the window and ran away.

The driver then continued northbound on Wheeler Ridge Road, unleashing a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a white sedan. The female driver of the sedan has major injuries but is expected to survive.

The suspect vehicle was confirmed stolen. Both the driver and the passenger are now in custody.