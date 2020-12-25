Two accused of killing man in confrontation over rental agreement ordered to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused in the fatal shooting of a man during a heated confrontation over changes to their rental agreement have been ordered to stand trial.

A Kern judge this week found there was sufficient evidence to send Manuel Ruiz, 33, and Douglas Hutchison, 30, to trial on charges including first-degree murder. The two are due back in court Jan. 7, where a trial date is expected to be set.

Monday’s ruling comes seven months after the deadly shooting of Duran Kenneth Dunhill McDowall, 28, outside a house on Bandolero Way. According to court documents, McDowall was shot while defending the house’s owner from Ruiz and Hutchison, who had been staying there.

An investigator wrote in the documents it was apparent “Douglas Hutchison and Manuel Ruiz acted in concert to commit the shooting that led to this homicide with the motive being related to their anger over the rental arrangement and the manner in which they had to move out of the residence.”

Police located Hutchison and Ruiz the day after the shooting at a residence in the 9000 block of Muller Road. They surrendered after a five-hour standoff with SWAT officers.