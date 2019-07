BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters issued 20 citations and seized 400 pounds of fireworks in Kern County on the Fourth of July.

The Fireworks Task Force Call Center fielded 259 calls for the Bakersfield Fire Department and 300 calls for the Kern County Fire Department, according to a news release.

Another 113 calls were taken by dispatchers.

Additionally, 144 fireworks booths were permitted at a cost of $325 per booth for a total of $46,800, the release said.