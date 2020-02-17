Tuesday: Last day to register to vote in California

FILE – In this June 5, 2018 file photo, voters mark ballots at a polling place in the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles. California’s June primary saw the highest percentage of voter turnout in a midterm primary election since 1998. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla certified the results Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the state in order for you to vote in the upcoming Presidential Primary Election.

You can register to vote online at register to vote.ca.gov. You must do it before midnight to participate in the election.

You can also sign and return your paper registration forms at any available post offices, public libraries and election offices.

If you prefer to send it by mail, make sure your registration form is postmarked February 18th in order for it to be accepted.

