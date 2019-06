BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new trial date has been set for a conflict of interest case against Supervisor Leticia Perez.

Perez is accused of conflicts of interest regarding her husband’s ties to the marijuana industry, when she was the lone supervisor to vote to legalize pot back in 2017.

She faces two misdemeanor charges.

A trial date was set for July 26, along with a motion of discovery.