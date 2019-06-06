Trial date set for 2 men accused in deadly suspected street racing crash

A hearing has been scheduled for two men involved in a deadly crash in 2017.

According to police documents, investigators found 20-year-old John Angel Zazueta and 21-year-old Jordan Rollolazo were racing at speeds up to 86 mph, when Zazueta spun out of control and hit a semi.

The crash happened in the 5700 block of District Boulevard.

The passenger in his car, 18-year-old Hunter Ferdinand suffered head trauma and died at the scene.

The two men denied they were racing but investigators say surveillance footage, witnesses and crash scene evidence supports their determination.

Zazueta and Rollolazo are due in court for a readiness hearing Aug. 30 with a trial date set for Sept. 16.