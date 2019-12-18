Travelers to Mexico urged to use increased caution after spike in violent crime

FILE – In this March 29, 2019, file photo, vehicles line up to enter the U.S. from Mexico at a border crossing in El Paso, Texas. Customs and Border Protection said Monday, June 10, that photos of travelers and license plates collected at a single U.S. border point have been exposed in a malicious cyberattack in what a leading congressman called a “major privacy breach.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNBC) — The U.S. Department of State is warning Americans to use extra caution if traveling to Mexico due to an increase in violent crime.

The State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Mexico on Tuesday. The advisory means travelers should be aware of increased risks to safety and security when traveling to Mexico due to widespread violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery.

The State Department recommended U.S. citizens do not travel to the following areas:

Colima

Guerrero

Michoacán

Sinaloa state

Tamaulipas state

Travelers were also asked to reconsider travel to several other areas of Mexico and offered information on what to do if you do decide to travel to Mexico. That information can be found on the State Department website.