Travel Tuesday: Time For Deals

(NBC News) If you’re dreaming of a getaway, you’re not alone.

According to AAA a quarter of Americans plan to take an international trip in the next year, and “Travel Tuesday” may be the best time to book that trip.

Travel app Hopper says consumers can expect 18 new travel deals each second on the day following Cyber Monday, and an average of 40-percent savings on select vacations.

“The best way to save money on flights is to be flexible on dates and destination,” says Hopper’s Liana Corwin. “That’s really what is going to save you the most.”

Southwest is offering flights as low as $49 roundtrip.

Hopper, meanwhile, is offering cash back deals on hotels and airfare, with price history listed so you can know if it’s really a good price.

Check prices on multiple devices to save even more.

“Sometimes shopping on phone can get you better deal because of rates available to only mobile shoppers,” Corwin advises.

Travel also makes a great gift. More people are planning to give an experience this holiday season.

