Expect traffic delays for several hours on Highway 99 at Highway 58 due to overturned semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Drivers should expect major delays for four to five hours on Highway 99 and 58 this morning following a crash involving an overturned semi and commercial truck.

The driver of a semi overturned on the westbound on-ramp of Highway 58 at SB Highway 99 just after 6:30 a.m.

CHP said there is a hard closure and will direct traffic off the California Avenue exit.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries, according to CHP.

The driver of the commercial truck was hauling food that spilled in the roadway. That driver also suffered minor injuries.

Environmental health is on the way.

