BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers on Highway 43 could see slowdowns where a new roundabout has been built.

Traffic controls will be in place Monday where Highway 43 intersects Enos Lane and Stockdale Highway.

The traffic controls begin Monday and continue through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Traffic could be stopped for intervals of up to 15 minutes during those times. You are advised to find an alternate route around construction zones if possible.