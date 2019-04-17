One man dead following shooting at apartment complex in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. - Arvin Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Meyer Street that left one man dead.

Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble told 17 news the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Summerview Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20's who had been shot. He died at the scene. The man's idenity has not been released.

Arvin Police haven't released any suspect information.

Police were still on scene Wednesday morning and the Kern County Crime Lab is assisting with the investigation.

We're continuing to follow this story and will bring you new information as soon as we have it.

