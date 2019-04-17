Disney to donate $5 million for Notre Dame Cathedral restoration

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019 flames and smoke rise from the blaze at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thierry Mallet)

In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019 flames and smoke rise from the blaze at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thierry Mallet)

PARIS, Île-de-France - The Walt Disney Company has announced they will be donating $5 million to the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Disney CEO, Bob Iger, put out the following statement on Wednesday about the donation:

"Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history.

"The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece."

The Walt Disney Company joins many others in donating to the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral, including billionaire Henri Pinault, who will donate $113 million.

In 1996, Disney released "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," an animated movie based on a novel written by Victor Hugo. Disney's movie was nominated for an Academy Award for best music, original musical or comedy score.