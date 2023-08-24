BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Former President Donald Trump wasn’t the center of attention at the Kern County Republican Party’s debate watch party.

Despite his domination of the 2024 presidential election, both in the polls and national spotlight, Trump’s absence from the debate meant more room for the lesser-known candidates. For Kern County GOP voters, Wednesday night’s debate was to understand much more about these eight candidates and their vision in office.

Most attendees believed the election was Trump versus Biden but as the political debate continued the crowd said they were surprised by certain candidates.

The first GOP debate of the 2024 elections brought claps and even boos from Kern County residents. At least 110 people showed up for the event hosted by the Kern County Republican Party.

“I’m looking for the person that can win and give me evidence that you can win in 2024,” says Kathy Scrivner, Kern High School District School Board member. Despite mixed feelings on former president Donald Trump’s absence, people were excited to learn of other potential candidates.

“With Donald Trump there, it would take a lot of oxygen out of the room,” said Pete Espinoza, Shafter City Councilmember.

Before the debate, the county’s GOP voters told 17 News reporters they were open minded to each president-hopeful. Well-into the night many were pleasantly surprised with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Second most popular was the young entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The crowd also cheered for Nikki Haley, while some suggested she would make a good vice president.

“There’s a lot to learn. I hope people, not just Republicans but non partisans and Democrats spend some time and see what these folks have to say when they’re not scripted,” said GOP Political Analyst Cathy Abernathy.

Another big discussion around the GOP debate; Donald Trump’s indictment. He is expected to surrender Thursday in Georgia.



