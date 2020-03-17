Tom Brady announces he’s leaving Patriots; free-agent destination unknown

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady raises his helmet after scoring a touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. Simon & Schuster announced Thursday, July 6, 2017, that it will publish the Patriots quarterback’s debut book in September. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

(NBC SPORTS) – Tom Brady announced he’s ending his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots in a pair of Twitter posts and an Instagram post Tuesday.



FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

It’s still unclear where the 42-year-old quarterback will sign in free agency, but it looks like he’s done in New England.

Brady’s Patriots departure first became a possibility last August, when he signed a two-year contract with terms that allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Brady spoke with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on March 3, per our Tom E. Curran, but it appears the two sides couldn’t agree to a new deal.