BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler strapped in its car seat was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash on Highway 65 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving three vehicles happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 65 and James Road. The toddler sustained major injuries due to the impact of the collision. It is unknown if the car seat was properly secured, according to CHP.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is made available.