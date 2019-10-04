Today marks three months since first earthquake hit Ridgecrest area

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been exactly three months to the day since a large earthquake struck Ridgecrest, and the communities there are still dealing with the literal and figurative aftershocks of it.

Just after 10 a.m. on July 4, the magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the area. Then, just a day later, an even bigger quake — a magnitude of 7.1 — jolted Ridgecrest and the surrounding area.

While there were no deaths or reported serious injuries in Kern County, the earthquakes did significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Since the two large earthquakes, the Ridgecrest area has seen more than 50 aftershocks with a magnitude of 2.5 or greater.

However, significant strides are being made toward recovery. To help with this, the Kern Community Foundation has announced it recently awarded $114,875 to eight local nonprofits to help with the recovery effort.

The recipients are: High Desert Lighthouse Ministries, $28,000; the Salvation Army Ridgecrest Corps, $28,000; Women’s Center High Desert, $28,000; Desert Area Resources and Training $11,476; China Lake Museum Foundation, $10,000; Mission Community Services Corp. (MCSC) Kern Women’s Business Center, $6,399; Almost Eden Rescue, $1,500; Socks & Paws Animal Rescue, $1,500.

The money was provided through the foundation’s Kern County Earthquake Disaster Relief Fund, established within a day of the 7.1 quake. The donations came from companies such as Berry Petroleum Company, W.A. Thompson Distributing Company and the California Endowment.

The money is intended to help with ongoing relief efforts and facility repairs.

“In addition to providing critical resources to the communities impacted by the earthquakes, this process helps us identify gaps in the response continuum and design more proactive systems for meeting great needs,” said KCF President/CEO Kristen Beall Watson.

Donations to the relief fund can be made at kernfoundation.org.