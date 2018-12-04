Today marks one year since the Thomas Fire began in Ventura County

Today marks one year since the Thomas Fire began and on Monday night, the city of Ventura hosted a remembrance ceremony on the steps of the City Hall that almost burned down.

City officials held a moment of silence for attorney Virginia Pesola who died fleeing the flames in Santa Paula and Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson who died fighting the fire ten days later in Fillmore.

Many families in attendance are only just beginning to see how their town has begun to rebuild anew.

“We lost 524 homes but literally half of those homes are either under construction or should be under construction within the next couple of months,” said Jeff Lambert, Community Development Director. “We actually have as many as six families who might move into their homes at Christmas this year.”

Candles were passed around that read ‘Ventura strong.”