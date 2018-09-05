Timeline of Events

1972

March 9 – Damacio Diaz birth date

1973

April 17 – Noel Carter birth date

1980

March 16 – Noel Carter birth date

1982

July 15 – Derrick Penney birth date

1986

August 7 – Logan August birth date

1996

August – Damacio Diaz hired by the Tulare Police Department.

1998

July – Damacio Diaz hired by the Bakersfield Police Department.

1999 – 2000

Damacio Diaz started working in the gang unit.

2000

Bill Starr hired by KCSO.

2003

January – Patrick Mara became a BPD officer.

2004

Logan August graduated high school and Bakersfield College Firefighter 1 Academy.

October 16 – Bill Starr shot Pablo Villegas in the face when Villegas tried to ram a stolen vehicle into Starr’s patrol car near South Union and South Chester Avenues. Villegas survived.

2005

Patrick Mara joined the gang unit.

April 18 – Patrick Mara filed for domestic partnership nullity without minor children with Stephanie Mara. A judgment was reached September 13.

July 27 – Patrick Mara was one of four officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting. Shane Walton, 28,was shot multiple times as he tried to run away at the Kern River Parkway near Manor Street and Denise Avenue. One, week later a review board ruled the shooting justified.

2006

January 20 – Bill Starr was one of seven deputies involved in the death of Ray Robles. Robles died after an altercation with deputies.

July 18 – Logan and Tiffany August married

September – Logan and Tiffany August’s son born

2007

July 18 – Bill Starr promoted to senior deputy.

August 26 – Patrick Mara was involved in a second deadly officer-involved shooting. Mara was one of eleven law enforcement officers (BPD & KSCO) who fired on a suspect who refused to drop his gun. German Sarabia, 24, also known as German Cohen, was killed. Less than two weeks later, the shooting was ruled justified.

October 27 – Patrick Mara hit over the head with a beer bottle during a large fight where he was responding to a call.

November – Logan August graduated KCSO academy as the cadet leader.

2008

Patrick Mara left the gang unit, went back to patrol officer.

2009

Derrick Penney became a BPD officer.

June – Logan and Tiffany August’s second son is born.

November 24 – Kenyata Hutchinson filed a civil case filed against Patrick Mara, Joshua Finney and James Jones in Fresno Federal Court. All three men were BPD officers in the gang unit. The lawsuit claimed civil rights violations in an illegal arrest. Hutchinson claimed he was accused of discarding cocaine, but the drugs were later located. The case was dismissed in 2010.

2010

February 23 – While responding to a call, Reynaldo Canales swung a large stick at Patrick Mara and Sean Underhill. The officers were commended for their restraint when faced with an armed man. Canales later filed a civil lawsuit.

September 7 – Bill Starr shot a man during a marijuana raid.

2011

Damacio Diaz transferred to DEA Task Force

April 24 – Logan August involved in collision at Stockdale Highway and Stine Road. The other driver, Terri Lynn Groves, later accused August and other unnamed deputies of taking nude photos of her after a sheriff’s deputy hit her with his patrol car. She filed a lawsuit against the county. Court documents state it’s an investigator from her attorney’s office saved the pictures on his home computer. Investigators said it’s possible the pictures were then inadvertently uploaded to the internet. In 2015 Groves was awarded $59,000.

March 22 – According to the indictment, Damacio Diaz knowingly and intentionally possessed and attempted to possess with the intent to distribute meth. On that date, Diaz replaced drugs from a controlled purchase with Epsom Salts. It was booked into evidence. Diaz agreed with a criminal narcotic informant that the informant would sell the undiluted portion of meth and they’d split the profit.

April 29 – Damacio Diaz made a controlled purchase of meth from “Person 1” and didn’t book it. He instead kept it with the intent to sell the narcotics for his own personal gain. Charges were later filed against Person 1. Diaz learned of the charges July 14 and then booked an ounce of meth info evidence related to that incident.

May 9 – Patrick Mara and his wife, Kristin, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

July 14 – Damacio Diaz learned that charges were filed against Person 1, who he purchased meth from on April 29, but didn’t book. He then booked an ounce of meth info evidence.

September 9 – Patrick Mara’s bankruptcy closed

September 15 – According to the indictment, Damacio Diaz took one ounce of meth from a controlled buy. It wasn’t booked into evidence.

December 16 – Logan August bought home for $105,000

December 17 – Disney casting call for McFarland USA

December 29 – Patrick Mara assigned to the Southern Tri-County HIDTA drug unit

2012

Logan August became a CAL-MET officer.

Damacio Diaz transferred to HIDTA. He was assigned to be Patrick Mara’s partner.

February 22 – Reynaldo Canales claimed his civil rights were violated by several officers, including Patrick Mara. It was related to an incident on February 23, 2010. Canales claimed he was arrested without probable cause and excessive force was used against him. This case was dismissed in 2013.

April 18 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz conspired with Guillermo Magallanes, or Memo, to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute meth from April 18, 2012 to February 20, 2015. (Note: DA’s office said 2011-2014) Diaz accepted more than $20,000 from Memo from April 18, 2012 to December 31, 2014.

April 27 – Logan and Tiffany August’s daughter is born.

June 7 – Patrick Mara was awarded the exceptional officer of the year award from the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation.

June 14 – Patrick Mara said he conspired with Diaz from June 14, 2012- October 29, 2013. (Note: The DA’s office said Mara was involved in illegal activity from 2010 – 2014.)

June 19 – According to the indictment, Damacio Diaz took one ounce of meth from a controlled buy. It wasn’t booked into evidence.

July 28 – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Patrick Mara contacted two BPD officers and requested they stop a vehicle. Mara instructed officers to book only 1 of 5 kilos of meth. Diaz stole the remaining 4 kilos. No criminal complaint was filed, and the arrested individuals were released.

August 7 – According to the indictment, Damacio Diaz took one ounce of meth from a controlled buy. It wasn’t booked into evidence.

September 20 – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Damacio Diaz requested a BPD officer stop a vehicle. Patrick Mara and Diaz took 10 lbs. of meth which they stole for their own personal gain. One week later, Diaz booked 1 lb. of meth. Arrested individuals booked, but no criminal complaint filed. According to Diaz’s indictment, Diaz caused a uniformed BPD dog handler to stop a vehicle from Yakima, Washington. The officer found an ice chest of meth, but didn’t seize any evidence. The officer left Diaz with the responsibility of securing and booking the meth into evidence. He kept 500 grams.

September 27 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz booked a portion of the evidence collected from the September 20 stop into evidence. He kept the rest to sell for his own personal gain.

November 10 – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Damacio Diaz had an officer conduct a stop. Patrick Mara and Diaz took custody of marijuana. Only 9 of 12 bags were booked into evidence.

December 6 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz had an informant buy ½ ounce of meth. It was never booked.

December 7 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz had an informant buy meth and kept 1 ounce.

December 19 – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence suggests Mara and Diaz stole a portion of marijuana.

2013

According to Damacio Diaz’s sentencing memorandum, he took part in “this type of behavior” in 2013 and 2014.

End of 2013, Logan August promoted to major violators unit.

January – Patrick Mara promoted to detective and was transferred out of the narcotics unit.

March 18 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz had an informant buy 1 ounce of meth. It was never booked.

April 4 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz filed a false tax return for 2012. He filed a total income of $168,485, but knew he received an additional $97,900 in income which he didn’t report.

September 16 – Sheraton OIS, Jorge Ramirez helped BPD apprehend Justin Harger while working as a confidential informant. Ramirez and Harger were shot and killed. Damacio Diaz, Patrick Mara and Larry Esparza were later implicated in Ramirez’s death.

September 17 – KGET first reports on “McFarland U.S.A.” a movie based on Diaz’s life.

October – Patrick Mara transferred to sex crimes unit.

October 29 – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Patrick Mara conspired with Diaz from June 14, 2012- October 29, 2013.

November 10 – Derrick Penney and Logan August involved in shootout with suicidal man

2014

February 13 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz filed a false tax return for 2013. He filed a total income of $143,275, but knew he received additional income.

March 2014 – December 2014 – On 10 separate occasions between March 2014 and December 2014, Logan August wrongfully took marijuana from a law enforcement eradication operation for personal gain. Documents state he admits he gave 25 pounds of marijuana to a person who previously worked for him as a law enforcement informant. The informant sold the drugs and split the profit with August – providing the deputy $15,000.

June – Logan August began working with Derrick Penney and Patrick Mara to to steal marijuana seized by law enforcement

June 20 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz intentionally disclosed contents of a wiretap from June 20 to July 10. Diaz was advised by BPD “Detective 1” that Memo was intercepted on a DEA wiretap involved in the purchase of pounds of meth and would no longer be a viable informant to Detective 1. On June 30, Diaz told Memo he was intercepted on a DEA wire and should be careful and lay low.

June 30 – Damacio Diaz told Memo he was intercepted on a DEA wire and should be careful and lay low.

August 26 – Burbank screening of “McFarland U.S.A.”

September 15 – Waterbury 187. Damacio Diaz was the homicide detective in the death of Matt Odom. The crime still has not been solved.

September 17 or 18 – August and Penney used a KCSO issued key to access the KCSO marijuana storage units and put the top portion of marijuana plants into a trash bag, equaling eight pounds of usable marijuana. Note: FBI said September 17, DA said September 18 & FBI said 8 lbs. DA said 25 lbs. Investigators testified said the reason the FBI didn’t find more is because they have the wrong date.

September 19 – Derrick Penney stored the marijuana at his home until September 19. “John Doe” retrieved the stolen marijuana from Penney’s home and trimmed it into usable marijuana. In late September and Early October, Penney delivered the marijuana to Logan August at various locations. August gave the marijuana to his informant who sold it. August gave Penney $1,200 and Mara an undisclosed amount of money from this operation and August kept $1,200.

October 1 – Logan August received a business license for KC Crossfit.

December 31 – According to his indictment, Damacio Diaz accepted more than $20,000 from Memo from April 18, 2012 to December 31, 2014.

2015

January 30 – Kern County accuses Logan August of going into the Kern County Sheriff’s Property Room with intent to commit grand larceny & transporting cannabis

February 1 – “McFarland U.S.A.” KGET special.

February 9 – “McFarland U.S.A.” L.A. premiere

February 15 – “McFarland U.S.A.” Bakersfield premiere

February 20 – According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Diaz conspired with Guillermo Magallanes, or Memo, to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute meth from April 18, 2012 to February 20, 2015. (Note: DA’s office said 2011-2014)

February 26 – Damacio Diaz placed on administrative leave.

A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Bakersfield residents Guillermo Magallanes, 36; Pasqual Gonzales Magallanes, 44; and Juan Lascano Jr, 32, charging them with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Benjamin B. Wagner announced. According to court documents, the three men conspired to distribute methamphetamine in the Bakersfield area.

February 27 – Patrick Mara agreed to meet with the FBI in Bakersfield. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mara falsely denied knowledge of and involvement in Damacio Diaz’s illegal activity.

March 4 – Kern County accuses Logan August of going into the Kern County Sheriff’s Property Room with intent to commit grand larceny & transporting cannabis

March 25 – Kern County accuses Logan August of going into the property room with intent to commit grand larceny & transporting cannabis

March 26 – April 10 – Kern County accuses August and Penney of filing three false report

April – Logan August went on leave.

April 23 – Patrick Mara agreed to meet with the FBI in Bakersfield for a second time. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mara’s responses were vague and he said he didn’t recall details.

April 29 – Patrick Mara allegedly, not confirmed, involved in a crash in his patrol car.

July 15 – Logan August sold house for $170,000.

July 20 – Logan August bought house in Seven Oaks for $400,000

July 30 – Patrick Mara agreed to meet with the FBI in Bakersfield for a third time. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mara denied illegal activity.

August 1 – Bill Starr involved in a shooting during the manhunt for Benjamin Ashley in the Kern River Valley.

August 7 – Logan August leaves KCSO.

September 21 – Guillermo Magallanes, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and Pasqual Gonzales Magallanes, 44, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, the defendants conspired with Juan Lascano Jr. 32, of Bakersfield, to distribute pound-quantities of methamphetamine in the Bakersfield area.

November 13 – Bill Starr promoted to lieutenant.

November 19 – Damacio Diaz indicted on narcotics trafficking conspiracy, bribery and tax charges.

November 20 – Damacio Diaz arrested at BPD headquarters.

2016

February 3 – Logan August hired by Kern High School District.

February 12 – Court documents say FBI agents investigating unrelated criminal activity involving Patrick Mara and his BPD partner, Damacio Diaz, asked Derrick Penney to meet with them to discuss Mara. The FBI had been investigating Mara and Diaz for approximately a year by that time, and agents believed that Penney was a close friend of Mara’s. Evidence indicates that Penney did reach out to Mara.

February 24 – Damacio Diaz resigned from BPD.

February 25 – Patrick Mara and his lawyer met with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It appears this would be the fourth time. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mara made a full confession. He admitted to participating in narcotics trafficking activity with Diaz. Mara agreed to plead by way of an information that encompassed that conduct. Mara admitted he and Diaz took about 20 lbs. of meth that should’ve been entered into evidence. He agreed that he should be held accountable for 4.5 kilograms of meth. This equates to the highest base offense level set forth in the Drug Quantity Table.

The same day, hours before Mara confessed, Logan August and Derrick Penney voluntarily came to the FBI offices in Bakersfield and confessed to the theft of the marijuana from the KCSO storage unit.

August resigns from KHSD.

March 6 – Derrick Penney leaves KCSO.

April 13 – Patrick Mara retired from BPD.

May 24 – Second FBI interview with both Logan August and Derrick Penney separately

May 26 – Damacio Diaz pleaded guilty to three counts, including possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

May 31 – Damacio Diaz appeared in a Fresno Federal Court to formally enter his plea. His former partner, Patrick Mara, held a press conference in Bakersfield a few hours later, announcing he too was accepting a plea deal.

June 1 – Police civil service board accepted Patrick Mara’s retirement.

June 20 – Patrick Mara pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

August 5 – Derrick and Callie Penney buy a new house in Star, ID for $275,000.

September 26 – Derrick Penney holds grand opening of PenDack Sports Nutrition.

September 28 – Damacio Diaz’s sentencing memorandum issued.

October 3 – Damacio Diaz was sentenced to five years in federal prison, announcing he was victorious and he believed the sentence to be fair.

October 17 – Patrick Mara’s sentencing memorandum issued.

October 24 – Patrick Mara sentenced.

2017

January 25 – Logan August and Derrick Penney sign secret plea agreements.

April 5 – Secret plea agreements filed in federal court.

May 3 – Kristin Price uncovered the court documents linking corrupt Bakersfield police detectives to dishonest sheriff’s deputies. She found plea bargains that offer minimal sentences for crimes investigators say were committed while the deputies were supposed to be serving and protecting the community.

May 7 – Logan August released a nearly seven minute YouTube video apologizing for his actions. The video was deleted mid-2018.

May 15 – Logan August and Derrick Penney pleaded guilty in a Fresno federal courtroom to their roles in stealing and selling marijuana.

May 30 – KCSO Lt. Bill Starr placed is on leave, pending an internal review of the investigation into a federal drug conspiracy.

July 5 – Forfeitures filed: Derrick Penney $1,200, Logan August $16,200.

July 12 – KCSO investigators when to KC Crossfit to speak with August

July 24 – U.S. Attorney’s Office announces prosecutors are seeking 10 to 16 months in prison and six months of home detention with location monitoring for Logan August.

August 4 – A no-jail probation sentence recommended for Logan August.

August 7 – Logan August and Derrick Penney sentenced to probation.

August 10 – Sheriff Donny Youngblood talks about sentences.

August 17 – Kristin Price’s exclusive on KCSO missing cocaine aired.

September 21 – Noel Carter arrested on suspicion of conspiring with Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara then selling the drugs the two officers stole.

September 25 – Carter, Diaz, Mara, Penney, August case numbers linked by U.S. Attorney’s Office

October 10 – Derrick Penney opens Top of the Mountain Construction LLC, in Star, ID.

2018

April – Sheriff Donny Youngblood interviews with Danny for election, tells him investigation is active, more to come.

June 14 – New charges filed against Noel Carter alleging Carter also defrauded business customers by cashing their checks into his personal bank account, instead of the company’s account. If convicted, he faces a maximum term of life in prison sentence and 22-million dollars in fines.

June 17 – Last photo on social media of Logan August. Facebook and Youtube pages since deleted.

July 20 – August listed house for sale $435,000.

August 3 – August reduced house price to $430,000.

August 27 – 30 – Grand Jury hears testimony from 16 witnesses

September 4 – Grand jury signs indictment

September 5 – Indictment filed in Kern County Superior Court. Logan August was charged with 15 counts carrying a maximum of 15 years in prison. Derrick Penney faces 7 counts with a maximum of 9 years 8 months in prison.

September 6 – Penney arrested in Idaho. Kern Corruption airs after Thursday night football on KGET.

September 7 – August surrenders

September 10 – Penney transported from Idaho to California

September 11 – August & Penney first court appearance. DA Lisa Green and Sheriff Donny Youngblood hold press conference

September 12 – A judge reduced August’s bail from $285,000 to $100,000. Both men bailed out of Tulare County Jail. Penney’s bail is $145,000.

