Thumbs Up, Cancer Down hosts 4th annual game show night

The local non-profit organization, Thumbs Up, Cancer Down, hosted its 4th annual game show night Saturday.



Complete with a live auction, raffle, prizes and food, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy an interactive, fast-paced game show night.



Saturday’s game night benefits those battling cancer.



All proceeds assist TUCD’s Thumbs Up, Power Up Pack Program, which donated curated care packages to local cancer treatment centers.



The non-profit organization is dedicated to improving the lives of people living with cancer by providing these care packages and encouragement.



17’s Kevin Charette emceed Saturday’s event.

