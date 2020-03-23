Three men hospitalized with major injuries after traffic collision on Edison Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Three men are being treated at Kern Medical Center after receiving major injuries in a car crash on Edison Highway, east of Fairfax Road.

The California Highway Patrol received a call of a traffic collision, with medical personnel responding.

CHP said, during the course of investigation, it was determined 20-year-old Joel Soto was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 with two passengers westbound on Edison Highway, east of Fairfax Road. Officers said Soto was driving under the influence of alcohol at a high speed.

According to CHP, as Mr. Soto continued westbound, he crossed the raised cement center median. The Ford then began to slide sideways, causing the truck to overturning numerous times. The three men were ejected from the Ford and all sustained major injuries.

Mr. Soto was using a seatbelt, it does not appear the two passengers were, CHP said.