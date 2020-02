BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All three lanes on eastbound State Route 58 are currently closed after a semi-truck transporting wine overturned on Oswell Street, Sunday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, the accident occurred at 3:39 p.m.

Officers are currently escorting all vehicles to the exit on Mount Vernon.

The male driver was pulled out of the vehicle. The cause of the accident is unknown and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.