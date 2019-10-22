Three dead in three days: two shot, one stabbed

Within three days, three men have been killed: two shot and one stabbed.

On Monday morning around 8, in a residential South Bakersfield neighborhood near the Kern County fairgrounds, sheriff’s deputies found a man with stab wounds to his chest.

KCSO says it happened at an abandoned house on Lomita Drive and Adams Street, where two people were fatally shot October of last year.

Several neighbors say they witnessed the bloody aftermath.

“I saw a guy come out from the abandoned house and grabbing his chest,” said neighbor Armando Ricanqui. “When he asked for help, and he just grabbed his chest, and then as soon as he removed his hand, we saw a lot of blood,”

KCSO says they arrested a man. The victim later died at the hospital, and the coroner has yet to identify him.

On Saturday morning in McFarland, officers say 58-year-old Emiliano Cerda Rico was shot and killed inside a home on Frontage Road.

On Sunday morning in East Bakersfield, 25-year-old Miguel Angel Vega Tamayo was fatally shot on Larcus Avenue near Chapman Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I fear for my kids. it’s unsafe for the neighborhood over here,” Ricanqui said.

This trio of killings makes 83 homicides this year and seven so far this month.

May was the deadliest month this year with 12 homicides.

Last year at this time, there were 15 more homicides than this year, at 98.

All investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call McFarland Police at 792-2121 or KCSO at 861-3110.