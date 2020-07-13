Three arrested in Sunday carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested on Sunday night in connection with a carjacking that led to a police pursuit.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:41 p.m., officers were sent to the 3800 block of Ming Avenue after getting a report of a carjacking in the area. The officers learned that the victim was physically pulled from his vehicle after being approached by four people, one of whom claimed they had a firearm.

The department said officers located the victim’s vehicle heading southbound on South P Street approaching Brundage Lane. The vehicle led officers on a short pursuit, after which the driver stopped the vehicle at Truxtun Avenue and Q Street and the suspects fled on foot.

During the foot chase, the department said three of the suspects were apprehended by officers. The fourth suspect evaded capture. He is described as being Black, in his late 20s with a thin build. He was wearing black pants and black shoes. BPD said he wasn’t wearing a shirt.

During the investigation, the department said a replica firearm was found by officers.

Belteshazzar Cary, 18, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail while two juveniles aged 16 and 15 were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall. They were all arrested on suspicion of carjacking, evading a peace officer and conspiring to commit a crime.

Anyone with information on the location of the fourth suspect is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.