Three arrested in Oildale carjacking

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested early this morning

for a carjacking.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 100 block of E. Roberts Ln.

The 66-year-old victim told deputies he was sleeping inside of his vehicle when he was approached by several subjects wearing bandanas who brandished a handgun at him.

The victim said they took his vehicle from him and drove away. They had arrived in a black Honda, KCSO said.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., deputies located the Honda at Lincoln Avenue and Oildale Drive. The vehicle was occupied by three people, who were detained, the department said.

Items from the victim’s vehicle were found in the Honda, along with bandanas and an airsoft revolver. The Honda was also determined to be stolen, KCSO said.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Johnny Villalovos, 22-year-old Brian Smith and 23-year-old Chrystal Cullen. They were booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand theft during a state of emergency.



The department said Villalovos was also booked for possession of a controlled substance and Smith was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.



The victim’s vehicle is still missing, the department said. It is a red 2002 Dodge Neon with a California license plate number 4YXE008.

Anyone with information on this case or the location of the victim’s vehicle is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.