Three arrested in Extra Space Storage burglary

Local News

Three men were arrested on Friday in connection with a burglary at Extra Space Storage.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to 4020 Wible Road after getting a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers saw three people attempt to flee the business on foot but caught them after a brief pursuit.

The department said the suspects forced entry into 28 storage units. They were identified as 25-year-old Alberto Perez, 27-year-old Daniel Perez and 21-year-old Joseph Mendoza. All three were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and resisting arrest.

