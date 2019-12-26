Items worth thousands of dollars stolen from Oildale home

A thief or thieves stole items worth thousands of dollars from an Oildale man’s home on Christmas Eve.

Benjamin Perez says a real-life Grinch or Grinches stole his guitar, dryer with clothes still inside, computer, and tools, after they broke his bathroom window and trashed the place.

“I came in and everything was just gone,” he said.​

Perez was especially devastated when he learned his guitar was stolen.

“It feels really personal. That was my favorite guitar,” he said. “And that’s not all that was stolen; my amps, and my pedals, the looper, and the computer also had music and art ont there that I spent a long time making. [It also had] pictures of my grandparents from my dad’s side who are no longer here, all kinds of personal stuff — everything.”​

Christmas presents Perez planned to give to his family and friends were also stolen. He believes there’s only way someone could have known when he wasn’t home.​

“It’s a backhouse. The entry is near an alley. So it has to be someone nearby who sees me come and go. You couldn’t have taken that quickly.”​

Now, he’s packing up, nervous to stay.​

“I just don’t want to be here anymore, the window’s broken, all my stuff’s gone. Because of the neighborhood, I’ve always been a little worried this might happen, but it hasn’t — no one knows I’m here. I’ve always felt safe incognito, but now, I don’t feel that way. I feel if I stay here, the person may take more.”​

Perez filed a report with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

He said he did not have homeowners insurance or renters insurance, so he has set up a go fund me account.​ If you would like to donate, click here.​