Thousands of county employees’ personal data may have been breached

A third-party vendor that partners with Kern County to manage thousands of employee health plans may have been breached.

Megan Person, director of countywide communications, emphasized the county’s systems were not impacted, but added there is a possibility the unnamed third party manages healthcare benefits for for more than 15,000 county employees may have fallen victim to a breach. The county has yet to release the name of the vendor.

“This was not the county’s network or the county’s system,” she said. “Our network and our systems are still ok,” she continued.

Person said county officials are carefully working with the vendor to determine who, and what, may have been compromised.

“If it’s determined that there was compromised data, we would notice every participant who was impacted and we would offer them free credit monitoring services,” she said.

The third party also handles medical benefits for employees with Kern Medical. KGET reached out to Kern Medical, but did not hear back.

Person noted it could take a week to know for sure if the third party was breached. Then, she says, we will know how many, if any, county employees may have been impacted.