BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Thousands of locals were without power after a massive PG&E power outage in Central and South Bakersfield, Sunday morning.

According to spokesperson for PG&E, JD Guidi , the power outage started at 7:09 a.m., causing 5,250 customers to lose power. At 7:20 a.m., 3,300 customers had their power restored and by 8:33 a.m., all customers’ power had been restored.

Guidi said the cause of the outage is still being investigated by the utility company.