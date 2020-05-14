Thousand Flags event canceled this Memorial Day weekend due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club has announced that the annual Thousand Flags event will not be held this Memorial Day weekend due to COVID-19.

Since 2014, Breakfast Rotary has adorned the Park at River Walk with 1,000 flags on Memorial Day weekend as a way to honor those who have served and continue to serve the nation and our community, whether in the military or as a first responder.

“While we’re disappointed about the need to cancel this year’s event, we’d like the community to know that we remain committed to Thousand Flags, and we’ll be back next year!” said Rotary President Cheryl Scott.