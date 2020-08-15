These are the candidates running for Bakersfield City Council

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s filling deadline for candidates has officially passed, meaning the list of Bakersfield Council candidates is now finalized.

Ward 1: Much of southeast Bakersfield:

It’s current occupant, Willie Rivera, announced earlier this year he plans to resign.

Candidates: Eric Arias and Gilberto De La Torre.

Arias is a district representative for Assemblymember Rudy Salas and De La Torre is a businessman who ran for the seat in 2018, but lost.

Ward 2: Much of downtown Bakersfield:

Incumbent Councilmember Andrae gonzales is unopposed.

Ward 5: Parts of southwest Bakersfield

Incumbent Councilmember Bruce Freeman is unopposed.

Ward 6: Parts southwest Bakersfield:

Four candidates are vying to replace the retiring Councilmember Jacquie Sullivan.

They include businesswoman Patty Gray, medical student Jesse Quijada, former telephone technician repairman Titus Stevens, and Pastor Gregory Tatum.

As for the candidates who are running unopposed, they can still face a challenge from write-in candidates. A write-in candidate has not won a Bakersfield city council election since public school teacher Chris Christensen defeated incumbent Walter Heise in the mid 1980’s.