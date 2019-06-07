Therapists at Kaiser Permanente threaten to strike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Therapists at Kaiser Permanente are threatening to go on strike across the state next week.

Kaiser and their workers’ union are currently bargaining for a new agreement.

Mental Health Therapists are bringing concerns about their workloads and the impact it is having on the quality of care patients receive.

Union Representative Susan Whitney says 4,000 employees will strike on Tuesday if a deal isn’t reached.

In a statement, Kaiser called the strike “disheartening” and claims it has made generous offers to the union already.

According to Whitney, local workers will picket if the strike goes on for a second week.