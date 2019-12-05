The United States had more mass shootings than days in 2019

A recent report by The Gun Violence Archive shows there have bee 390 mass shootings in the United States as of Dec. 5, 2019.

The study conducted by the nonprofit tracked every mass shooting in the country. The report goes on to say 2019 has already had more mass shootings than any year since the research group started keeping track.

A mass shooting is defined by the FBI as any incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

According to GVA, there have been 36,408 gun-related deaths in 2019.

Now with just less than a month left in the year, 2019 has already had the highest number of mass shootings in any year since 2014.

Moreover, GVA reports there were 346 mass shootings in 2017 and 337 in 2018.

For the full report, visit gunviolencearchive.org.