The state will assist local nursing facility, Kern Public Health says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health said the state will assist a local skilled nursing facility on Monday.

“According to the California Department of Public Health, as of April 30 there are 16 residents and 25 staff members with COVID-19 at the Kingston nursing facility,” Michelle Corson with Kern County Public Health said.

On Friday, 17 News confirmed dozens of patients and staff members at the Kingston Healthcare Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

17 News called the nursing facility for comment. Someone who said they worked at Kingston said all families were notified.

Public Health said the growing concern has been brought to state officials.

“Given the number of positive cases within such a vulnerable population, we have been in routine communication with them,” Corson said. “Regulated by the licensing and certification program of the California department of public health the state has been on site at the Kingston facility since early last week.”

Public Health said the state has brought in a team of 35 healthcare professionals from all across California to assist with the nursing facility’s staffing shortage.

“On Saturday, the state issued Kingston a notification to all the residents’ families on the current situation,” Corson said.

However, the wife of one Kingston patient said she has no clue if her husband has tested positive for the virus.

She said her 83-year-old husband suffers from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

“Kern County Public Health will continue to assist the state and Kingston during this difficult time,” Corson said.

Over the last three years, the facility has dozens of citations recorded against it

So far this year, 33 complaints unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak have been filed.