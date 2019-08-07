CSUB doubles the number of student research scholars on campus.

The start to the school year often marks new beginnings.

A true statement for the California State University Bakersfield.

The university is expanding programs to bring research opportunities to aspiring scientists on campus.

Doubling the number of research scholarships this year, giving more students on campus the opportunity to do groundbreaking research in our community.

“It’s amazing. It’s not something that I imagined I’d be doing but I’m highly excited,” said Toni Ramirez, a graduate student in the Geology Department at CSUB.

Imagine the opportunity to be paid to research your passion.

“To be given the creativity to pursue earthquakes, I find amazing. It’s almost like living your dream,” Ramirez said.

Toni Ramirez and Karol Casas are research scholars at CSUB.

“It’s a humbling experience in a sense because you work with these amazing people that have this great knowledge and to be mentored by them, it’s very humbling,” said Karol Casas, a graduate student in the Geology Department at CSUB.

Their research is focused on the Kern River watershed, the area along Highway 178 to Lake Isabella.

Collecting samples, running labs and trials to answer the question, “What would happen if an earthquake triggered a landslide in the canyon?”

A timely and important topic after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Kern County causing rock fall along 178.

The biggest concern related to their research, debris from a landslide daming the river.

“Those dams tend to fail and it can fail catastrophically so it can send a lot of water and debris really quickly down into Bakersfield. It’s a hazard not likely to happen, but it’s something we want to make sure we know the liklihood it could happen and what the plan is to address it,” said William Krugh, Associate Professor of Geology at CSUB.

Ramirez and Casas are paid a stipened through the President’s Associates.

“It’s just that little extra and then that way you don’t have to worry about other financial expenses and you can just devote that time to your research,” Casas said.

The program raised more than $150,000 during its last campaign, doubling the number of research scholarships provided to students on campus.

“A lot of people don’t know CSUB is involved in research. They think of research in terms of the big universities throughout the country, well CSUB is actually conducting research because of this program,” said Daniel Rodela, Iterem Lead for University Advancement and Stewardship at CSUB.

The runners and their research now recognized by the scientific’s worlds brightest minds.

Paving the way for a bright future.

The National Science Foundation awarded CSUB a five-year five million dollar CREST Program grant that is also being used to support student research in the Kern River Canyon.