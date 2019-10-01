The “poop patrol” is just a call away for downtown business owners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Businesses in Downtown Bakersfield have some new and unique help to clean up their storefronts and surrounding areas.

It’s a problem that’s become so bad, the city has hired a private company to come remove human waste from downtown and Old Town Kern. Now, the poop patrol is just a call away.

Local business owners downtown are tired of seeing their streets be treated like dumpsters, and in more cases now, even toilets.

“There’s a lot of them that would rather use doorways or trees downtown as their bathroom,” said Roscoe Rolnick, downtown business owner. “That does create a problem. Not only is it unsanitary, but it creates a health hazard.”

Rolnick, owner of Guarantee Shoe Center on Chester Avenue and 21st street says they’ve been dealing with human feces near the back of their store for months.

“There are seven days in a week, I’m only here three, and I see it six times,” said Rolnick.

The area frequented, he says, is behind the store, in front of a brick building, in plain sight.

“There’s one area that I didn’t even want to walk by because of the smell,” said Rolnick. “Flies come and go.”

In response to the growing problem, the city has contracted with a local private cleaning service to remove human excrement from Downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern areas.

“This is just one prong of the multi-prong approach that the city is taking to approach homelessness,” said Andrae Gonzalez, councilman for Ward Two.

The 90-day pilot program will cost $90-thousand. It’ll be funded by the public safety and vital services tax measure.

“This is an investment, we have to consider the health risks associated with this issue,” said Gonzales. “We have to make sure that things are clean.”

The pilot program launched Monday. Now, business owners with human feces near their shops can call into the alert disaster and put in a cleaning request. By 10 a.m., on launch day, they had 15 calls for service.

The Rolnick’s at Guaranteed Shoe Center was one of the first shops to receive service this morning.

“By the time I got here at 8 a.m. you could walk by that spot and breathe, you hadn’t been able to do that in months,” said Sarah Rolnick, Roscoe Rolnick’s daughter. “It was very well taken care of.”

To report feces and request the cleanup crew, call (661) 319-0000. The crew works on a first called, first-served basis and cleans between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.