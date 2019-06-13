The Golden Voice of the Golden Empire

You know their work, but if they passed you on the street you may not recognize them.

As part of a series honoring some of the people whose work has shaped our community for more than three decades, this story honors long-time KGET employee David Buckner.

“I started here February 12, 1984. We just changed networks. We were CBS at the time. We changed to NBC. We didn’t have a newscast at the time, we had two people in the newsroom,” said David Buckner, Broadcast Engineer, KGET.

This year marks 35 years for David Buckner at Channel 17.

We call him Bucky.

“We’ve gone through so many changes in the years. We’ve gone from not having computers in the building. We had typewriters in the newsroom and it was a noisy place. We got our first computers only about 22 years ago. We were in the old building at 28th and Eye Street. We were there from November 59 until the late 80’s. Our 60th anniversary is coming up this year. People don’t realize that, we’ve been on the air for 60 years. We moved over here in 1997 and was involved in the refurbishing of this building. We worked long hours, 12 hours a day, seven days a week to put this place together, so I know where all the bodies are buried in this building,” Buckner said.

KGET wasn’t his first stop.

He started in radio.

“My first paid job was in 1976 at an AM/FM station called KLYD. They paid me $2 an hour. I make a little bit more than that now. Now I make $4 an hour,” Buckner said.

His golden voice made him a crowd favorite, but he couldn’t make a living so to TV he went.

“In radio at the time, like I said, I was making $2 an hour. You couldn’t make an affordable living. I mean you couldn’t live on that. Television paid an affordable wage. I was able to raise a family, have a home, put my three kids through college. It’s been a great deal for 35 years,” Buckner said.

For more than three decades he’s worked behind the scenes helping us deliver your news.

Well, his face is behind the scenes.

His voice is a different story.

Bucky is our go-to voice-over actor, providing the umpf and pizzazz for many commercials through the years.

When I asked him how he felt knowing thousands of people know his voice, but they probably don’t know his face, in true Bucky form he said…

“I think it’s great. It’s great. I mean I wouldn’t want to do what you do because people know you in public. You go to a restaurant and get bad service you can’t complain, but I can,” Buckner joked.

If you couldn’t tell, he’s kind of our resident comedian too.

However, he went on in a serious manner and answered my question like this…

“It’s one of those jobs that some days are really hard and other days are really a lot of fun. There hasn’t been a day in 35 years that I woke up and said I can’t stand it anymore, I don’t want to go to work anymore. No, it’s always great. It’s always fun,” Buckner said.

Bucky, thank you for everything you do for us at KGET.

We greatly appreciate you.