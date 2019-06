Amestoy’s on the Hill celebrated the end of an era on Sunday as they prepared to close their doors.

A bittersweet celebration was held to honor decades of watering-hole history with live music, food and a colorful waterslide.

Owner, Mike Miller reflected on the history of Amestoy’s saying “Marie Amestory was the first female bartender in Kern county. The family was extremely good to me. I’m trying to honor the family.”