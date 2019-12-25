Breaking News
“The best Christmas gift” Baby girl born minutes after midnight at Mercy Southwest

A baby girl was born just after midnight Christmas morning at Mercy Southwest Hospital.

Jhenesis Cherry came into our world at 12:22 a.m. at six pounds and 14 ounces.

“It’s the best Christmas gift for us all,” said mother Alexis Santiesteban. “It’s still kind of surprising to this day that we have a Christmas baby,” Santiesteban continued, noting her daughter’s due date was set for January 6.

“It was shocking to everybody,” said Santiesteban. Father James Cherry agreed, but said the couple is elated at the birth of the little girl who was delivered via Caesarean section. Cherry has two older siblings who are looking forward to meeting their younger sister.

Another baby was born just after 2 a.m. at Memorial hospital, and a baby boy was born at Adventist Health at 6:22 a.m., per a hospital spokesperson.

