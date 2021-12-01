The 2021 Bakersfield Christmas parade returns Thursday, expect traffic delays and cute floats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

MORE: Bakersfield Christmas Town, parades and more holiday activities in Kern County

The parade route begins at 22nd Street and L Street (right in front of the 17 News studio!) before cruising through the rest of downtown.

Expect traffic delays and possible towing that day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. along the parade route.

Find a map of the parade route here.

Along with traffic delays, expect tons of awesome marching bands, vehicles and floats from this year’s participants, including KGET’s Charlie Brown-themed float.

Find a full list of participants below:

  • BPD
  • Grand Marshall
  • Sweepstakes 2019
  • Mayor
  • BFD
  • KERO
  • Girl Scouts
  • KUZZ
  • The Bull
  • Stockdale H.S. Marching Band
  • Shannon Grove
  • Rudy Sala
  • Fox Theater
  • The Well
  • Patty Gray
  • DA Cynthia Zimmer
  • Andre Gonzales Stewards Inc.
  • Dance Nation Marching Band
  • DBA
  • City Waste/KBB
  • Bakersfield Diamonds Dance Cheer
  • Kern Autism Network
  • Dust & Diamonds
  • Valley Bible
  • West High School Marching Band
  • Army Recruiting
  • Comrades and Canopies
  • Sullys
  • KCFD
  • Hall Ambuance
  • LIFE FM KAXL
  • Tejon Tribe
  • Dat Krew
  • 4Corvettes of Bakersfield
  • Guru Ram Das
  • Bakersfield Ballerz
  • Ridgeview High Marching Band
  • Direct Off Road
  • Bags of Love
  • Northeast Knights Cheer
  • Greenhorn Mountain Veterans
  • Kern River Transitional Care
  • Environmental Safety Solutions
  • KGET Float
  • South High School Marching Band
  • Kern County Public Works
  • Golden Empire Transit
  • Coca Cola
  • Fred Cummings Motorsports
  • Buoni Family
  • Foothill High School Marching Band
  • Affinity Truck Center
  • Professional Home Repair
  • Bureau Land Management
  • Motor City
  • B-Tuff
  • Independent Pipe
  • Elite Guns/Ammo Training
  • Gridstone
  • BC Drumline
  • Santa Clause
  • Hall Ambulance

For more information, visit the parade website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

