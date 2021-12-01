The 2021 Bakersfield Christmas parade returns Thursday, expect traffic delays and cute floats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

The parade route begins at 22nd Street and L Street (right in front of the 17 News studio!) before cruising through the rest of downtown.

Expect traffic delays and possible towing that day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. along the parade route.

Find a map of the parade route here.

Along with traffic delays, expect tons of awesome marching bands, vehicles and floats from this year’s participants, including KGET’s Charlie Brown-themed float.

Find a full list of participants below:

BPD

Grand Marshall

Sweepstakes 2019

Mayor

BFD

KERO

Girl Scouts

KUZZ

The Bull

Stockdale H.S. Marching Band

Shannon Grove

Rudy Sala

Fox Theater

The Well

Patty Gray

DA Cynthia Zimmer

Andre Gonzales Stewards Inc.

Dance Nation Marching Band

DBA

City Waste/KBB

Bakersfield Diamonds Dance Cheer

Kern Autism Network

Dust & Diamonds

Valley Bible

West High School Marching Band

Army Recruiting

Comrades and Canopies

Sullys

KCFD

Hall Ambuance

LIFE FM KAXL

Tejon Tribe

Dat Krew

4Corvettes of Bakersfield

Guru Ram Das

Bakersfield Ballerz

Ridgeview High Marching Band

Direct Off Road

Bags of Love

Northeast Knights Cheer

Greenhorn Mountain Veterans

Kern River Transitional Care

Environmental Safety Solutions

KGET Float

South High School Marching Band

Kern County Public Works

Golden Empire Transit

Coca Cola

Fred Cummings Motorsports

Buoni Family

Foothill High School Marching Band

Affinity Truck Center

Professional Home Repair

Bureau Land Management

Motor City

B-Tuff

Independent Pipe

Elite Guns/Ammo Training

Gridstone

BC Drumline

Santa Clause

Hall Ambulance

For more information, visit the parade website.