Tensions still running high at Rosedale intersection between supporters of Trump, Biden

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tensions between rival supporters of the two major party candidates ratcheted up a notch this past Saturday when a prolonged scuffle broke out on Rosedale Highway, where the factions had set up booths just a few hundred feet apart.

Tensions were still high on Monday.

Supports of President Trump and his Democratic Party challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, have staked out positions at the corner of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road for nearly three weeks now, so this was probably inevitable: a fist fight between activists that ended, for the time being, only after the apparent aggressor was maced.

It seems to have started when an unidentified woman, wearing a pink skirt, accompanied by what appears to be a service dog, blocked the Biden-Harris banner attached to a folding table on the Biden side of the sidewalk. An unidentified Biden supporter pushed the dog out of the way of the banner.

That apparently enraged another Trump supporter, who charged into a cluster of Biden supporters, swatting away placards and initiating a fist fight. After he was maced, he stormed away.

Joe Biden supporter Erika Harris said they’ve been trying to avoid confrontation.

“Anybody that comes out here to support us, we’re gonna tell them to keep it peaceful and don’t antagonize them,” she said.

Bakersfield police told KGET a detective has been assigned to investigate the incident — and specifically the bearded, 6-foot-tall, 350-pound suspect, who could face charges of misdemeanor battery.They had no updates as of Monday afternoon.

Things escalated Monday when a Trump supporter who’d been at the rally told KGET his Rosedale neighborhood home had been tagged with BLM graffiti.

Chuck Biddles said he had reported the vandalism to Bakersfield Police and that he was still waiting to provide them with details.

“I got text messages from these people saying they’re shoot me up, they’re gonna kill me, they’re gonna tag me in any way they can,” he said. “(They say) I’m a racist, I’m this … If anybody goes back and looks at the video, I never put hands on nobody. There was an altercation, I ended up getting out there to separate people. I was attacked, I was maced. And you’re damn right, I’m gonna defend myself against anybody.”

Monday afternoon the two sides were setting up shop on the sidewalk 200 feet out in front of the Red Lobster restaurant, same as they’ve done for 19 days now. Bakersfield police say they’re aware of the proximity.